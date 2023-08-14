Sensex, Nifty Rebound After Two-Day Fall: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices pared early losses to end marginally high, snapping two days of decline as I.T. and FMCG sectors advanced. A few private banks also recovered in trade, whereas metals continued to drag.

The Sensex slipped below 65,000 level intraday, the most in over a month since July 3, whereas Nifty Bank tumbled below the 44,000 mark. Indian markets will be shut on Tuesday for Independence Day.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 79 points up, or 0.12%, at 65,401.92, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 6 points, or 0.03%, higher at 19,434.55.

Stocks and bonds rose as China moved to address a worsening property slump, shoring up confidence in global markets. U.S. equity futures advanced.

Shares in mainland China declined while almost all of the 80 members of Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index slipped Monday. The focus later this week will be on the minutes of Fed’s latest policy meeting as traders seek clues on the central bank’s next move.

The yen steadied after breaching its year-high level of 145.07 versus the dollar as investors started to monitor for any signs the government may intervene as it did last year.