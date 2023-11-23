Sensex, Nifty Off Day's High To Trade Little Change: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices were off intraday high to trade little changed by midday on Thursday, dragged by losses in Cipla Ltd. and Larsen and Toubro Ltd.

As of 12:40 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex rose 16.30 points, or 0.03%, to 66,039.55, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 5.9 points, or 0.03% to 19,805.95.

"Despite a relatively narrow range of movement, the market exhibited resilience," said Shrey Jain, founder and chief executive officer of SAS Online. "Today, it is expected that the Nifty may trade in the 19,800-19,900 range."