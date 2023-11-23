Sensex, Nifty Off Day's High To Trade Little Change: Midday Market Update
India's benchmark stock indices were off intraday high to trade little changed by midday on Thursday, dragged by losses in Cipla Ltd. and Larsen and Toubro Ltd.
As of 12:40 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex rose 16.30 points, or 0.03%, to 66,039.55, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 5.9 points, or 0.03% to 19,805.95.
"Despite a relatively narrow range of movement, the market exhibited resilience," said Shrey Jain, founder and chief executive officer of SAS Online. "Today, it is expected that the Nifty may trade in the 19,800-19,900 range."
In contrast to the Nifty, the Bank Nifty showed underperformance for the second consecutive day, Jain said. "It is anticipated that the Bank Nifty will consolidate around the current levels, considering the substantial open interest in both the 43,500 call and put options for the day," he said.
Bajaj Auto Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Hero MotoCorp Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. were positively contributing to the Nifty.
Whereas, Cipla Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and UltraTech Cement Ltd. were weighing on the index.
Among sectoral indices, Nifty Pharma and Nifty Healthcare declined the most by over 1%, while Nifty Realty and Nifty Media advanced.
The broader markets outperformed their larger peers, with the BSE MidCap rising 0.20% and the BSE SmallCap gaining 0.61% through midday trade on Thursday.
Fifteen of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced. BSE Healthcare fell the most.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of buyers. About 2,058 stocks rose, 1,443 declined, and 179 remained unchanged on the BSE.