Sensex, Nifty Marginally Higher Led By L&T, Reliance, ITC: Market Wrap
The Sensex closed 33 points, or 0.05%, higher at 64,975.61, while the Nifty 50 gained 37 points, or 0.19%, to end at 19,443.59.
India's benchmark stock indices continued to advance after a one-day fall to end marginally higher on Wednesday. Pharma, realty and energy sectors advanced, whereas information technology and non-banking financial companies were under pressure.
Sensex jumped over 65,100, while the Nifty 50 scaled over 19,460 during intraday trading, the highest in over two weeks since Oct. 23.
Currently, there are three significant trends in equity markets, according to VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services Ltd.
"One, global markets are stable, as indicated by the seven-day winning streak in the Dow and S&P 500. Two, a risk is evident in markets, primarily driven by the sharp correction in the U.S. 10-year bond yield. Three, the crash in Brent crude from around $94 to below $82 now indicates that the market doesn’t expect the Israel-Gaza conflict to aggravate into a wider regional conflict," he said. "In brief, the market construct is favourable for the continuation of the rally, despite the geopolitical uncertainties."
The tug of war between the FIIs and DIIs continues with sustained selling by the FIIs and sustained buying by the DIIs. Since the buy-on-dips strategy is working, retail investors are buying in the broader market on every dip, according to Vijayakumar.
"There is no selling pressure in the broader market since FII selling is confined to large caps. The best opportunity for long-term investors is in high-quality large caps, since these stocks will do well when FIIs eventually turn buyers," he said.
Technical Outlook
The price action is witnessing contraction ahead of the 78.6% retracement level, acting on its prior swing high and low as overhead resistance near the 19,437 level, said Avdhut Bagkar, technical and derivatives analyst at StoxBox. "The index is anticipated to attract further bullish strength on reclaiming the retracement level in the pullback rally."
For investors with long positions, it is advisable to continue trailing their stop loss to protect their gains, according to Mandar Bhojane, research analyst at Choice Broking. "As for traders, it is recommended to consider buying the dips, but exercise caution by setting a strict stop loss near the 19,200 levels to manage risks effectively."
Global Markets
Stocks edged lower as investors awaited clues on the path of interest rates from a raft of central bank officials, including Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Europe’s Stoxx 600 fell 0.2%, and U.S. equity futures traded little changed.
Australian and Taiwanese markets were marginally higher, whereas Japanese, Hong Kong, Chinese and South Korean markets fell. Japanese banks extended their drop on falling yields, which tempered expectations of higher profitability.
Asian Paints Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., ITC Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd. positively contributed to the Nifty.
Whereas, Bajaj Finance Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., NTPC Ltd., and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. weighed on the index.
The broader markets outperformed their larger peers, with the S&P BSE MidCap ending 0.82% higher and the S&P BSE SmallCap closing with 0.61% gains on Wednesday.
Fifteen of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced, while five declined. S&P BSE Realty and S&P BSE Services rose the most.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of buyers. About 2,020 stocks rose, 1,678 declined, and 141 remained unchanged on the BSE.