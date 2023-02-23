Sensex, Nifty Log Worst Losing Streak In Nearly Five Months: Market Wrap

Indian equity benchmarks struggled amid volatility through Thursday and ended the day marginally lower.

The indices declined for the fifth consecutive day mirroring the losing streak last seen in the final week of September. The Nifty closed at its lowest in nearly five months since Oct. 18, 2022, whereas the Sensex was down the most in three weeks since Feb. 1, 2023.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 139 points down, or 0.14%, at 59,605.80, while the NSE Nifty 50 index was 43 points lower, or 0.25%, at 17,511.25.

Asian markets were mixed, whereas European stocks and the U.S. equity-index futures rose after investors grew confident that the Federal Reserve’s peak interest rate would be within levels already priced in by markets.