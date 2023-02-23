Sensex, Nifty Log Worst Losing Streak In Nearly Five Months: Market Wrap
Indian equity benchmarks struggled amid volatility through Thursday and ended the day marginally lower.
The indices declined for the fifth consecutive day mirroring the losing streak last seen in the final week of September. The Nifty closed at its lowest in nearly five months since Oct. 18, 2022, whereas the Sensex was down the most in three weeks since Feb. 1, 2023.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 139 points down, or 0.14%, at 59,605.80, while the NSE Nifty 50 index was 43 points lower, or 0.25%, at 17,511.25.
Asian markets were mixed, whereas European stocks and the U.S. equity-index futures rose after investors grew confident that the Federal Reserve’s peak interest rate would be within levels already priced in by markets.
Coal India Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., UPL Ltd. and ITC Ltd. were the top gainers in the gauge.
Asian Paints Ltd., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Divi's Laboratories Ltd., Adani Enterprises Ltd. and IndusInd Bank Ltd. were the top losers among the Nifty constituents.
The broader market indices were trading mixed; the S&P BSE MidCap was down 0.40%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap was higher by 0.06%.
Fourteen out of the 19 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. declined, with the S&P BSE Utilities, S&P BSE Power and S&P BSE Realty falling the most. On the other hand, nine sectors advanced in trade.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of bears. About 1,587 stocks rose, 1,856 declined and 156 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Disclaimer: Adani Enterprises is in the process of acquiring a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.