Sensex, Nifty Log Second Day Of Gains: Market Wrap
The Sensex closed 138 points up, or 0.21%, at 65,593.42, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 31 points, or 0.16%, higher at 19,465.
India's benchmark stock indices advanced for the second session this week after a lower opening on Wednesday.
Realty, media and information technology sectors led while metals were under pressure. The indices rebounded just ahead of the session's closing.
European stocks fluctuated after their slump on Tuesday, as investors awaited further clues on the path of interest rates from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Europe’s Stoxx 600 benchmark rose 0.2% after declining as much as 0.4% earlier. U.K. July core CPI rose 6.9% year-on-year, as compared with a Bloomberg estimate of 6.8%.
U.S. futures pointed to gains at the open. Stocks in Asia dropped as benchmark indices fell across the region, with some of the biggest declines in Hong Kong and Australia.
Infosys Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., NTPC Ltd. and UltraTech Cement Ltd. were positively adding to the changes in the Nifty.
Axis Bank Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. were negatively contributing to the change.
The broader market indices ended higher; the S&P BSE MidCap was up 0.25%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap was 0.52% higher.
Six out of the 19 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. declined, while 13 advanced. The S&P BSE Metal fell the most whereas S&P BSE Utilities advanced.
The market breadth was split between buyers and sellers. About 1,853 stocks rose, 1,780 declined, while 124 remained unchanged on the BSE.