Sensex, Nifty Log Second Day Of Gains: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices advanced for the second session this week after a lower opening on Wednesday.

Realty, media and information technology sectors led while metals were under pressure. The indices rebounded just ahead of the session's closing.

European stocks fluctuated after their slump on Tuesday, as investors awaited further clues on the path of interest rates from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Europe’s Stoxx 600 benchmark rose 0.2% after declining as much as 0.4% earlier. U.K. July core CPI rose 6.9% year-on-year, as compared with a Bloomberg estimate of 6.8%.

U.S. futures pointed to gains at the open. Stocks in Asia dropped as benchmark indices fell across the region, with some of the biggest declines in Hong Kong and Australia.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 138 points up, or 0.21%, at 65,593.42, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 31 points, or 0.16%, higher at 19,465.