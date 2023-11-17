Sensex, Nifty Log Best Week In Over Two Months: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices swung between gains and losses through Friday, following a mixed U.S. close on Thursday.

Banks, NBFCs and energy sectors dragged, whereas fast-moving consumer goods and autos rose.

The Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial Services constituents took a hit on Friday after the RBI's action on rising consumer loans worried investors.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 188 points down, or 0.28%, at 65,794.73, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 33 points, or 0.17%, lower at 19,731.80.

The Nifty ended nearly 70 points above the day's low, and the Sensex was nearly 200 points up from the day's low.

The Indian stock market experienced a mixed performance as a decline in financial stocks, following the tightening of consumer lending rules by the central bank, counteracted the positive impact of a rally fueled by a more favourable U.S. interest rate outlook and a decrease in oil prices, according to Shrey Jain, founder and chief executive officer at SAS Online. The central bank implemented a 25% increase in the risk weight on consumer loans issued by banks and non-banking financial companies, he said.

European shares opened higher as fresh signs of an economic slowdown prompted investors to ramp up bets on interest rate cuts next year. Europe’s Stoxx 600 index rose 0.7%, on track to gain more than 2% this week.

Asian stocks fell as the escalating fight between the U.S. and China for technological dominance triggered Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. to scrap the listing of its $11 billion cloud unit.

Alibaba’s 10% slump, the biggest in a year, weighed on benchmarks in Hong Kong and mainland China as the company scuttled its planned cloud spinoff due to U.S. restrictions on the export of chips. Japanese shares recovered while Australia, South Korea, China and Hong Kong shares traded lower.

