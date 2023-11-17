Sensex, Nifty Log Best Week In Over Two Months: Market Wrap
The Sensex closed 188 points down, or 0.28%, at 65,794.73, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 33 points, or 0.17%, lower at 19,731.80.
India's benchmark stock indices swung between gains and losses through Friday, following a mixed U.S. close on Thursday.
Banks, NBFCs and energy sectors dragged, whereas fast-moving consumer goods and autos rose.
The Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial Services constituents took a hit on Friday after the RBI's action on rising consumer loans worried investors.
The Nifty ended nearly 70 points above the day's low, and the Sensex was nearly 200 points up from the day's low.
The Indian stock market experienced a mixed performance as a decline in financial stocks, following the tightening of consumer lending rules by the central bank, counteracted the positive impact of a rally fueled by a more favourable U.S. interest rate outlook and a decrease in oil prices, according to Shrey Jain, founder and chief executive officer at SAS Online. The central bank implemented a 25% increase in the risk weight on consumer loans issued by banks and non-banking financial companies, he said.
European shares opened higher as fresh signs of an economic slowdown prompted investors to ramp up bets on interest rate cuts next year. Europe’s Stoxx 600 index rose 0.7%, on track to gain more than 2% this week.
Asian stocks fell as the escalating fight between the U.S. and China for technological dominance triggered Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. to scrap the listing of its $11 billion cloud unit.
Alibaba’s 10% slump, the biggest in a year, weighed on benchmarks in Hong Kong and mainland China as the company scuttled its planned cloud spinoff due to U.S. restrictions on the export of chips. Japanese shares recovered while Australia, South Korea, China and Hong Kong shares traded lower.
Here's how Indian benchmark indices fared on Friday:
Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., SBI Life Insurance Co., HDFC Life Insurance Co., and Asian Paints Ltd. were positively contributing to the change in the Nifty 50 index.
ICICI Bank Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance Ltd., and Infosys Ltd. were negatively contributing to the change.
The indices advanced for the third week this Friday. The S&P BSE Sensex rose 1.37%, and the NSE Nifty 50 was higher by 1.58% this week.
Last week, the S&P BSE Sensex index rose 0.84%, and the NSE Nifty 50 index advanced by 1.01%.
Both Nifty and Sensex gained about 1.5% over the past week, following the trend in most global equity markets, according to Shrikant Chouhan, head–equity research, Kotak Securities Ltd.
Most sectors advanced this week with Nifty IT and Realty index gaining over 4%, followed by Nifty Smallcap 100, and Nifty Auto.
Mid-cap and small-cap companies outperformed their large-cap peers this week. "NSE Mid-cap Index gained 2.5% and the BSE Small-cap Index rose 4.3% last week. The Q2 FY24 earnings season ended with a modest beat versus our expectations, primarily due to strong performance of OMCs," he said.
The broader markets outperformed; the S&P BSE MidCap index was up 0.27%, whereas the S&P BSE SmallCap index was 0.36% higher.
Thirteen out of 20 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced, while seven sectors declined. S&P BSE Oil and Gas and S&P BSE Bankex fell the most.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of buyers. About 2,005 stocks rose, 1,725 declined, and 134 remained unchanged on the BSE.
There are some important trends that will impact the market in the near term, according to Dr VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services. "One, the peaking and declining U.S. bond yields—is very much in place. This will continue to impart resilience to the market. Two, the sharp decline in Brent crude to $77.5 is a positive for India’s macros and favourable for sectors that consume petroleum inputs like aviation, tyres and paints. Three, and this is a negative factor, the RBI action raising the risk weighting on unsecured loans is sentiment negative for financials," he said.