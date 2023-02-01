Sensex, Nifty Gain More Than 1% Led By Financials, Capital Goods, Metal Stocks: MidDay Market Update
Indian benchmarks gained more than 1% by afternoon trade, led by advances in financials, capital goods, and metal stocks as the Finance Minister presented the Union Budget 2023.
As of 12:29 p.m., Sensex gained 1.23% to 60,283.41, while the Nifty 50 rose 1.14% to trade at 17,862.65.
Of the 50 Nifty 50 stocks, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, Larsen & Turbro, HDFC Bank, and HDFC were the top gainers in the gauge.
Whereas, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Coal India, and UPL and were the top losers amongst the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
The broader market indices traded higher, outperforming their larger peers, with the S&P BSE MidCap surging 1.38% and the S&P BSE SmallCap rising 1.31% by afternoon session.
Seventeen out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced, with Capital Goods gaining the most at 2.38%.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bulls. About 2,349 stocks rose, 1,051 declined, and 134 remained unchanged on the BSE.