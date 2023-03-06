Sensex, Nifty Gain For Second Day As I.T., Oil & Gas Stocks Advance: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices ended with gains for the second day on Monday, led by advances in I.T. and oil and gas stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex ended above 60,000 points after the ninth trading session as investors waited to see if U.S. Treasury yields would extend last week’s declines while assessing the impact of China’s decision to set a lower economic growth target. U.S. equity futures were little changed after a Friday rally driven by conviction that the Federal Reserve won’t raise interest rates beyond the peak levels already priced in at around 5.4%.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 0.69%, or 416 points, higher at 60,224.46, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 0.67%, or 117 points, to end at 17,711.45.