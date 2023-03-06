Sensex, Nifty Gain For Second Day As I.T., Oil & Gas Stocks Advance: Market Wrap
Sensex closed 0.69%, or 416 points, higher at 60,224.46, while the Nifty 50 gained 0.67%, or 117 points, to end at 17,711.45.
India's benchmark stock indices ended with gains for the second day on Monday, led by advances in I.T. and oil and gas stocks.
The S&P BSE Sensex ended above 60,000 points after the ninth trading session as investors waited to see if U.S. Treasury yields would extend last week’s declines while assessing the impact of China’s decision to set a lower economic growth target. U.S. equity futures were little changed after a Friday rally driven by conviction that the Federal Reserve won’t raise interest rates beyond the peak levels already priced in at around 5.4%.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 0.69%, or 416 points, higher at 60,224.46, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 0.67%, or 117 points, to end at 17,711.45.
Adani Enterprises Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd., NTPC Ltd., Power Grid Corp of India Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Bajaj Finserv Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd., Eicher Motors Ltd., and HDFC Ltd. were the top gainers in the gauge.
Whereas, Britannia Industries Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., and Larsen and Toubro Ltd. were the top losers amongst the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
The broader market indices were traded higher, with the S&P BSE MidCap gaining 0.72% and the S&P BSE SmallCap rising 0.90% at the end of the trading session.
Seventeen out of the 19 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced while S&P BSE Realty, S&P BSE Metal, and S&P BSE Capital Goods lagged.
The market breadth was tilted in favour of buyers. About 2,108 stocks rose, 1,469 declined, and 195 remained unchanged on the BSE.