Sensex, Nifty Gain As Fourth Quarter Earnings Season Picks Up Steam: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices ended near the day's high on Monday, led by gains in banking stocks after a largely positive set of earnings on Monday and over the weekend. NBFCs and the real estate sector also gained over 1% in trade, while pharma and media stocks ended lower.

Asian markets traded mixed, whereas European stocks wavered and U.S. equity futures slipped as traders weighed the latest corporate earnings reports. The Stoxx Europe 600 fluctuated in early trading, with energy companies leading declines as crude prices added to last week’s slump. Royal Philips NV jumped more than 12% in trade.

Contracts for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 extended losses following a muted end to trading last week. MSCI Inc.’s Asia Pacific Index was on course for its lowest close since the end of March.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 401 points, or 0.67%, higher at 60,056.10, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 119 points, or 0.68%, to end at 17,743.40.