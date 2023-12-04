Sensex, Nifty Gain 2% For First Time In A Year On Poll Outcome: Market Wrap

India's benchmark indices ended at a fresh high, gaining 2% for the first time in a year, as investors cheered the Bharatiya Janata Party's win in three Hindi heartland states.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 418.90 points, or 2.07%, higher at 20,686.80, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 1383.93 points, or 2.05%, to close at 68,865.12. Last time, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty 50 closed over 2% higher on Nov. 11, 2022 and Dec. 26, 2022, respectively.

The BJP secured victory in the Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh state assembly elections, which reaffirmed its position as the dominant party.

"The market has made a solid comeback from lower levels, that too in an environment of uncertainties, which will help Nifty move towards 21,500 in the medium to long term. We cannot expect these levels at once, but it should be the target and a strategy to buy on dips for positional traders and investors," said Shrikant Chouhan, head equity research, Kotak Securities Ltd.