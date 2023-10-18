Sensex, Nifty Fell The Most In Two Weeks As HDFC Bank, Reliance Drag: Market Wrap
The Sensex closed 551 points, or 0.83%, lower at 65,877.02, while the Nifty 50 fell 149 points, or 0.71%, to 19,671.10.
India's benchmark stock indices fell the most in two weeks on Wednesday, led by losses in HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd.
Nifty ended below the 19,700 level, while Sensex closed under 65,900, the lowest levels since Oct. 9. On a single-day basis, the indices dropped the most since Sept. 28, 2023. Banks and non-banking financial companies fell, whereas the pharma and auto sectors advanced.
"Given the lack of clear trends in both the Nifty and Bank Nifty, it is advisable for market participants to exercise caution and adopt a more selective, stock-specific approach to their investments. This approach can lead to well-informed and strategic investment decisions in a potentially volatile market," said Mandar Bhojane, equity research analyst at Choice Broking.
S&P 500 contracts lost 0.2%, and Europe’s Stoxx 600 Index was little changed as rising energy shares helped offset other declines. President Joe Biden landed in Israel on Wednesday, hours after the hospital blast killed hundreds and threatened to plunge the region into chaos.
Stocks in Asia slipped as uncertainties lingered in the Middle East. The Japanese market ended marginally higher, whereas Hong Kong and Chinese shares declined. Australian and South Korean markets ended higher.
HDFC Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., and Axis Bank Ltd. were negatively contributing to the change in the Nifty 50 Index.
Whereas, Tata Motors Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. were positively contributing to the change.
The broader market indices mirrored larger peers; the S&P BSE MidCap Index was down 0.85%, whereas the S&P BSE SmallCap Index was also 0.32% lower.
Eighteen out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE declined, while two sectors advanced. S&P BSE Bankex, S&P BSE Financial Services, S&P BSE Utilities, and S&P BSE Power fell the most.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the sellers. About 1,461 stocks rose, 2,240 declined, and 142 remained unchanged on the BSE.