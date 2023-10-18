Sensex, Nifty Fell The Most In Two Weeks As HDFC Bank, Reliance Drag: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices fell the most in two weeks on Wednesday, led by losses in HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd.

Nifty ended below the 19,700 level, while Sensex closed under 65,900, the lowest levels since Oct. 9. On a single-day basis, the indices dropped the most since Sept. 28, 2023. Banks and non-banking financial companies fell, whereas the pharma and auto sectors advanced.

"Given the lack of clear trends in both the Nifty and Bank Nifty, it is advisable for market participants to exercise caution and adopt a more selective, stock-specific approach to their investments. This approach can lead to well-informed and strategic investment decisions in a potentially volatile market," said Mandar Bhojane, equity research analyst at Choice Broking.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 551 points, or 0.83%, lower at 65,877.02, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 149 points, or 0.71%, to 19,671.10.

S&P 500 contracts lost 0.2%, and Europe’s Stoxx 600 Index was little changed as rising energy shares helped offset other declines. President Joe Biden landed in Israel on Wednesday, hours after the hospital blast killed hundreds and threatened to plunge the region into chaos.

Stocks in Asia slipped as uncertainties lingered in the Middle East. The Japanese market ended marginally higher, whereas Hong Kong and Chinese shares declined. Australian and South Korean markets ended higher.