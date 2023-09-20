Sensex, Nifty Fall The Most In Over A Month Ahead Of Fed Policy: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices closed lower for the second session in a row on Wednesday, ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve policy. Intraday, the indices slipped over 1%, the most since Aug. 2.

"Today, both Nifty and Sensex experienced profit booking, largely attributed to a sharp sell-off in HDFC Bank following its analyst meeting. During the meeting, concerns were raised about potential margin pressure and the asset quality post-merger of HDFC twins," said Parth Nyati, the founder of Tradingo.

"Additionally, global markets exhibited caution in anticipation of the upcoming FOMC meeting. Factors such as increasing U.S. bond yields, rupee weakness, a surge in crude oil prices, and selling by foreign institutional investors further contributed to the challenges faced by our markets," Nyati said.

Most sectoral indices dropped, with non-banking financial services, banks, metals, and realty sectors falling the most.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 796 points, or 1.18%, lower at 66,800.84, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 232 points, or 1.15%, to end at 19,901.40.