Sensex, Nifty Fall The Most In Over A Month Ahead Of Fed Policy: Market Wrap
India's benchmark stock indices closed lower for the second session in a row on Wednesday, ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve policy. Intraday, the indices slipped over 1%, the most since Aug. 2.
"Today, both Nifty and Sensex experienced profit booking, largely attributed to a sharp sell-off in HDFC Bank following its analyst meeting. During the meeting, concerns were raised about potential margin pressure and the asset quality post-merger of HDFC twins," said Parth Nyati, the founder of Tradingo.
"Additionally, global markets exhibited caution in anticipation of the upcoming FOMC meeting. Factors such as increasing U.S. bond yields, rupee weakness, a surge in crude oil prices, and selling by foreign institutional investors further contributed to the challenges faced by our markets," Nyati said.
Most sectoral indices dropped, with non-banking financial services, banks, metals, and realty sectors falling the most.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 796 points, or 1.18%, lower at 66,800.84, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 232 points, or 1.15%, to end at 19,901.40.
U.K. stocks rallied after British inflation slowed unexpectedly, catching traders off guard as they prepared for the Federal Reserve’s policy decision later in the day.
The U.K.’s FTSE 250 index of domestic stocks jumped 1.5% after the inflation boost, with homebuilders sensitive to changes in interest rates leading the gains. Europe’s Stoxx 600 index also benefited from the improved sentiment, climbing for the first time in three days. U.S. equity futures were steady, while a gauge of Asian stocks retreated.
Most Asian markets dropped except the South Korean Kospi, which was marginally higher. Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues are widely expected to hold rates later on Wednesday.
Power Grid Corp. of India Ltd., ITC Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., Coal India Ltd., and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. positively contributed to the Nifty 50.
Whereas, HDFC Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. weighed on the index.
The broader market indices ended lower, with the S&P BSE MidCap Index falling 0.33% and the S&P BSE SmallCap Index declining 0.51% at the end of the market on Wednesday.
Eighteen of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. declined, while the other two advanced. S&P BSE Commodities, S&P BSE Metal, and S&P BSE Realty fell the most.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the sellers. About 1,555 stocks rose, 2,103 declined, and 145 remained unchanged on the BSE.