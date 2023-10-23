Sensex, Nifty Fall Over 1%, Broader Markets Underperform: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices declined through Monday as broader indices dragged the market.

Media, metal, banks and realty sectors corrected the most. The Sensex ended at its lowest level since June 30, while Nifty slipped to the lowest level since Sept. 1.

"We expect volatility to increase with respect to the monthly expiry and a mid-week holiday pushing the rollover momentum in a span of three days. Highest call OI has moved lower to 19,700 strike, while on the downside the highest put OI is at 19,500 for the monthly expiry,” said Vikas Jain, senior research analyst at Reliance Securities Ltd.

The Nifty SmallCap 250 declined 3.54% intraday to 11,961.85 points, the lowest level since Sept. 1. The Nifty MidCap 150 fell 2.59% intraday to 14,575.75 points, the lowest level since Aug. 29.

"Amid worries over moderation in growth on account of elevated interest rates and higher energy prices, heightened risk aversion was witnessed in the Indian mid and small-cap space, banks, metals, and energy stocks. While a period of consolidation in the short-term seems certain, the extent of this phase will be shaped by global factors," said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services Ltd.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 826 points down, or 1.26%, at 64,571.88, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 261 points, or 1.34%, lower at 19,281.75.

European stocks fell as the 10-year yield on treasuries hit 5% for the first time since 2007. Europe’s Stoxx 600 sank 0.4% and S&P 500 equity futures edged lower. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.4%, respectively.

Asian stocks dropped following Friday’s loss on Wall Street. Japanese, Chinese, Australian and South Korean markets fell.