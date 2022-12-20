Sensex, Nifty Fall Over 1% As All Sectors Decline: Midday Market Update
Sensex fell 553 points, or 0.89%, to 61,253.32, while the Nifty 50 was 177 points, or 0.96%, lower at 18,243.20.
The Indian benchmark indices slipped nearly 1% by afternoon trade on Tuesday.
The S&P BSE Sensex fell 553 points, or 0.89%, to 61,253.32, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 177 points, or 0.96%, lower at 18,243.20.
UPL Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., Eicher Motors Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd. and Tata Motors Ltd. were the top losers amongst the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
Whereas, Adani Enterprises Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., were the only gainers in the gauge.
The broader market indices were trading lower, with the mid-cap index falling 0.86% and the small-cap gauge easing 0.34%.
All of the 19 indices compiled by BSE Ltd. declined in trade.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bears. About 1,336 rose, 2,070 declined, and 153 remained unchanged on the BSE.