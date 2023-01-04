Sensex, Nifty Fall Led By Metal And Realty Stocks: Midday Market Update
Sensex declined 613 points, or 1%, to 61,681.03, while the Nifty 50 was 182.2 points or 0.01% lower at 18,050.55.
India's benchmark indices fell by over 1% during afternoon session after opening little changed on Wednesday, led by decline in metal and realty stocks.
The S&P BSE Sensex declined 613 points, or 1%, to 61,681.03, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 182.2 points or 0.01% lower at 18,050.55.
Divi's Laboratories Ltd., HDFC Life Insurance Co., SBI Life Insurance Co., Ultratech Cement Ltd., and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. were the top gainers amongst the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
Whereas, Hindalco Industries Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd., Coal India Ltd., Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd., and IndusInd Bank Ltd. were the top losers in the gauge.
The broader market indices mirrored their larger peers, with the BSE MidCap falling 1.09% and BSE SmallCap easing 0.93%.
All the 19 sectoral indices compiled by the BSE Ltd. declined with metal and realty gauges falling the most, nearly 2%.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bears. About 1,062 rose, 2,311 declined, and 138 remained unchanged on the BSE.