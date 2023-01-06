Sensex, Nifty Fall Led By Decline In Banks And Financials: Midday Market Update
BSE Sensex fell 258 points, or 0.43%, to 60,095.32 while the Nifty 50 declined 73 points, or 0.41%, to 17,819.95.
India's benchmark indices fell by afternoon season on Friday after opening largely flat even as key Asian indices were in the green.
As of 12:15, the S&P BSE Sensex fell 258 points, or 0.43%, to 60,095.32 while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 73 points, or 0.41%, to 17,819.95.
Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., State Bank of India, Britannia Industries Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., and HDFC Life Insurance Co. were the top gainers amongst the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
Whereas, Bajaj Finserv Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. and Coal India Ltd. were the top losers in the gauge.
The broader market indices were trading lower, with the BSE MidCap falling 0.40% and the BSE SmallCap easing 0.32%.
Eighteen out of the 19 stocks compiled by the BSE Ltd. declined while only BSE FMCG Index advanced.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bears. About 1,537 rose, 1,816 declined, and 142 remained unchanged on the BSE.