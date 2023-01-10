Sensex, Nifty Fall Led By Banking, Financial, Telecom, Tech Stocks: Market Wrap
S&P BSE Sensex declined 1% to 60,115.48, while Nifty 50 ended 0.97% lower at 17,924.85.
Indian stock benchmarks ended lower, led by declines in telecom, financials, banking, and technology stocks.
Of the 50 Nifty 50 constituents, 17 stocks advanced, while 33 declined.
Adani Enterprises Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Eicher Motors Ltd., Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., and State Bank of India were the top Nifty 50 laggards, while Tata Motors Ltd., Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. and Divi's Laboratories Ltd. were the top gainers of the Nifty 50 index.
The broader market indices were trading lower, with the BSE MidCap easing 0.49% and the BSE SmallCap declining 0.46% at close.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bears. About 1,430 stocks rose, 2,087 declined, and 137 remained unchanged on the BSE.