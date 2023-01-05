Sensex, Nifty Fall Led By Banking, Financial Stocks: Midday Market Update
Sensex declined 336 points, or 0.55%, to 60,321.99, while the Nifty 77 fell 59 points, or 0.42%, to 17,966.40.
India's benchmark stock indices fell by afternoon trade after opening higher on Monday, led by a decline in banking and financial stocks.
At 12:30 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex declined 336 points, or 0.55%, to 60,321.99, while the NSE Nifty 77 fell 59 points, or 0.42%, to 17,966.40.
Bajaj Auto Ltd., Britannia Industries Ltd., BPCL Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd. and Hero MotoCorp Ltd. were the top gainers amongst the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
Whereas, Bajaj Finance Ltd., Bajaj Finserv Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Power Grid Corp of India Ltd. and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. were the top losers in the gauge.
The broader market indices were flat; S&P BSE MidCap was up 0.05%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap was lower at 0.01%.
Eleven out of the 19 sectoral indices compiled by the BSE Ltd. advanced, while nine declined in trade.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bears. About 1,594 rose, 1,741 declined, 160 137 remained unchanged on the BSE.