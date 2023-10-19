Sensex, Nifty Fall For Second Day To Over One-Week Low: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices declined on Thursday before paring some losses to close lower for the second consecutive day.

The metals and energy sectors declined, whereas auto and consumer durables advanced. Nifty ended below the 19,700 level, whereas Sensex closed below the 65,700 mark. The indices closed at the lowest level since Oct. 9.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 248 points down, or 0.38%, at 65,629.24, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 46 points, or 0.24%, lower at 19,624.70.

"Investors face various pressing concerns, including divestment by foreign institutional investors, the Israel-Palestine conflict, lacklustre corporate performance, rising U.S. Treasury yields, expected Federal Reserve rate hikes, and an upcoming speech by Jerome Powell. Nifty and Bank Nifty also face technical challenges, contributing to the prevailing uncertainty. Monitoring Jerome Powell's speech is vital for insights into the central bank's future actions," said Prashanth Tapse, senior vice president (research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

Europe’s Stoxx 600 index fell more than 1% and U.S. equity futures edged lower after declines on Wall Street on Wednesday. Tesla Inc. slid as much as 4.7% in U.S. pre-market trading after the electric vehicle maker’s third quarter results missed already-low expectations.

In Asia, stock benchmarks from Tokyo to Hong Kong, Sydney and mainland China fell over 1%.