Sensex, Nifty Fall As RIL, M&M, Bharti Airtel Drag: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices declined through midday on Tuesday, after opening little changed, dragged by losses in utilities and power stocks.

As of 12:10 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex declined 108.49 points or 0.16% to trade at 65,844.99, while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 29.20 points or 0.15% to 19,568.10