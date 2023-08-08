Sensex, Nifty Fall As RIL, M&M, Bharti Airtel Drag: Midday Market Update
At 12:10 p.m., the Sensex declined 108.49 points or 0.16% to 65,844.99, while the Nifty 50 rose 29.20 points or 0.15% to 19,568.10
India's benchmark stock indices declined through midday on Tuesday, after opening little changed, dragged by losses in utilities and power stocks.
As of 12:10 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex declined 108.49 points or 0.16% to trade at 65,844.99, while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 29.20 points or 0.15% to 19,568.10
Cipla Ltd., Hero MotoCorp Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd. and SBI Life Insurance Co. were positively contributing to the change in the Nifty.
Bharti Airtel Ltd., ITC Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Power Grid Corp. and Reliance Industries Ltd. were weighing on the index.
The broader market indices underperformed the benchmark indices, with the S&P BSE MidCap trading 0.21% lower and the S&P BSE LargeCap declining 0.18% by midday on Tuesday.
Fifteen out of the 19 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. declined, with S&P BSE Utilities declining the most, over 1%.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bulls. About 1,716 stocks advanced, 1,711 declined, and 164 remained unchanged.