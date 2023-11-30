Sensex, Nifty Fall As HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, RIL Drag: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices snapped a two day gaining streak and traded lower during midday on Thursday after opening marginally higher. The loss was led by HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd.

Pharmaceutical and consumer durable stocks rose the most, while banking and realty sectors were under pressure.

As of 11:57 a.m., the S&P BSE Sensex fell 142.01 points, or 0.21% to 66,759.90, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 20.75 points, or 0.10% to 20,075.85.

"Nifty, with a gap up opening, extended the gains further to breach decisively above the 20,000 zone and has turned the overall trend strong, with anticipation of retesting the previous peak zone of 20,220 levels in the coming days," Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. said in a report.