Sensex, Nifty Fall As HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, RIL Drag: Midday Market Update
As of 11:57 a.m., Sensex fell 142.01 points, or 0.21% to 66,759.9, while Nifty fell 20.75 points, or 0.10% to 20,075.8.
India's benchmark stock indices snapped a two day gaining streak and traded lower during midday on Thursday after opening marginally higher. The loss was led by HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd.
Pharmaceutical and consumer durable stocks rose the most, while banking and realty sectors were under pressure.
As of 11:57 a.m., the S&P BSE Sensex fell 142.01 points, or 0.21% to 66,759.90, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 20.75 points, or 0.10% to 20,075.85.
"Nifty, with a gap up opening, extended the gains further to breach decisively above the 20,000 zone and has turned the overall trend strong, with anticipation of retesting the previous peak zone of 20,220 levels in the coming days," Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. said in a report.
Eicher Motors Ltd., Hero MotoCorp Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., SBI Life Insurance Co. and UltraTech Cement Ltd. were positively contributing to changes in the Nifty.
Whereas, HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. were weighing the index.
Broader market indices rose; the BSE Midcap was up 0.48%, while the BSE SmallCap was 0.3% higher.
Among sectoral indices, Nifty Pharma rose the most, while Nifty Bank and Nifty Energy were under pressure.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of sellers. About 1,756 stocks rose, 1,776 declined, and 181 remained unchanged on the BSE