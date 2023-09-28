Sensex, Nifty Fall After Opening Higher As Infosys, ICICI Bank Drag: Midday Market Update
India's benchmark stock indices fell by midday trade on Thursday after opening higher, led by losses in Infosys Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd.
PSU banks advanced, whereas most sectors fell, with I.T. and FMCG shares declining the most. The Nifty was trading close to 19,600, while the Sensex fell below the 65,800 mark.
As of 12:44 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex declined 364 points, or 0.55%, to 66,754.43, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 105 points, or 0.53%, to 19,611.50.
Shares in Asia slumped while U.S. equity futures were stable as oil prices edged higher, adding pressure on global markets.
U.S. and European equity futures were marginally higher, while shares in Asia struggled to evade further losses. Equity benchmarks in Japan, New Zealand, and Hong Kong fell more than 1%, dragging down a key index of regional shares.
HDFC Bank Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., State Bank of India, Axis Bank Ltd., and ONGC Ltd. were positively contributing to the Nifty 50.
Whereas, Infosys Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., ITC Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., and Asian Paints Ltd.. were weighing on the index.
The broader market indices were trading mixed, with the S&P BSE MidCap Index falling 0.26% and the S&P BSE SmallCap Index gaining 0.30% through midday trade on Thursday.
Sixteen out of 20 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. declined, while four sectors advanced. S&P BSE Capital Goods rose the most. S&P BSE Information Technology and S&P BSE Teck fell the most.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 1,872 stocks rose, 1,631 declined, and 165 remained unchanged on the BSE.