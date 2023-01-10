Sensex, Nifty Extend Losses, Dragged By Telecom, Finance, Technology Stocks: Midday Market Update
Sensex declined 0.76% to trade at 60,286.17, while the Nifty 50 fell 0.78% to 17,959.25.
Indian stock benchmarks sustained losses led by a decline in telecom, finance, and technology stocks.
S&P BSE Sensex declined 0.76% to trade at 60,286.17, while the Nifty 50 fell 0.78% to 17,959.25 as of 12:35 p.m. Of the 50 Nifty Fifty constituents, 12 advanced while 37 declined.
Tata Motors Ltd., Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd., and Tata Steel Ltd. were the top Nifty 50 gainers.
Meanwhile, Adani Enterprises Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Eicher Motors Ltd., State Bank of India, and Hero MotoCorp Ltd. were the top laggards of the index.
The broader market indices were trading lower, with the BSE MidCap falling 0.60% and the BSE SmallCap easing 0.32%.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bears. About 1,401 stocks rose, 1,952 declined, and 173 remained unchanged on the BSE.