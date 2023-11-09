Sensex, Nifty End Volatile Session Lower: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices swung between gains and losses to end lower on Thursday. Realty and auto sectors advanced, whereas fast-moving consumer goods, information technology and energy shares declined.

The Sensex ended below the 64,900 level, about 200 points from the day's high; whereas Nifty slipped below the 19,400 mark, 50 points way from Thursday's high.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 143 points down, or 0.22%, at 64,832.20, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 48 points, or 0.25%, lower at 19,395.30.

Sustained selling below the Nifty 19,221 level could make the benchmark vulnerable, according to Prashanth Tapse, senior vice president (research), Mehta Equities Ltd. "Nifty's options data hints at a probable trading range of 18,900-19,700, with 19,600 remaining a crucial resistance zone."

"A decrease in FII sales has been observed, which will support an increase in market prices. The markets may rise towards the next resistance, which are the 19,750–19,800 zones. Around the 19,300 support level, traders should maintain long positions with a trailing stop loss," said Deven Mehata, research analyst at Choice Broking.

The "fear of missing out" is likely to restrain the FIIs from aggressive selling. This will be favourable for the financial sector, which has been bearing the brunt of FII selling, said Dr VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services Ltd.

"The three drivers of the global economy—U.S., China and the Euro Zone—are likely to struggle in CY24. Even though India is outperforming now, it would be difficult for India to completely decouple from this global slowdown. Therefore, investors may focus on domestic demand-driven sectors like banking and automobiles. A safe bet now is quality pharmaceutical stocks, which are exhibiting resilience," he said.

Europe’s Stoxx 600 slipped 0.3% and U.S. equity futures traded flat. Oil hovered near a three-month low, after plunging almost 7% over the previous two sessions. Yields on 10-year treasuries held below 4.5%. Speeches are due later from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde.

Chinese shares were mixed after the nation’s consumer price index fell in October, the first time since July, underscoring policymakers’ struggle with shoring up growth. Japanese shares rose, whereas Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell in trade.