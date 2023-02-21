Sensex, Nifty End Marginally Lower As PSUs, Realty And I.T. Stocks Decline: Market Wrap
Sensex closed 19 points, or 0.03%, lower at 60,672.72, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 18 points, or 0.10%, to end at 17,826.70.
India's benchmark stock indices ended lower for the third day in a row following a volatile session, led by declines in PSUs, realty, and I.T. stocks.
U.S. futures and European stocks fell as investors worried about the prospects of interest rates staying higher for longer and a deepening of geopolitical tensions. Contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes dropped at least 0.7% each with the U.S. markets set to return from a holiday.
NTPC Ltd., Britannia Industries Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., and Power Grid Corp of India Ltd. were the top gainers in the gauge.
Whereas, Adani Enterprises Ltd., Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Coal India Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd., and Tata Motors Ltd. were the top losers amongst the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
The broader market indices were trading lower, with the S&P BSE MidCap falling 0.21% and the S&P BSE SmallCap declining 0.31% by the end of trading on Tuesday.
Fourteen out of the 19 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. declined, led by S&P BSE Realty, S&P BSE I.T. and S&P BSE Teck.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the bears. About 1,470 stocks rose, 1,981 declined, and 190 remained unchanged on the BSE.