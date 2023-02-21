Sensex, Nifty End Marginally Lower As PSUs, Realty And I.T. Stocks Decline: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices ended lower for the third day in a row following a volatile session, led by declines in PSUs, realty, and I.T. stocks.

U.S. futures and European stocks fell as investors worried about the prospects of interest rates staying higher for longer and a deepening of geopolitical tensions. Contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes dropped at least 0.7% each with the U.S. markets set to return from a holiday.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 19 points, or 0.03%, lower at 60,672.72, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 18 points, or 0.10%, to end at 17,826.70.