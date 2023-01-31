Sensex, Nifty End Marginally Lower Ahead Of The Budget: Market Wrap
The Indian benchmark indices ended marginally lower following a volatile session on Tuesday as market participants await the Union Budget 2023.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 50 points, or 0.08%, down at 59,549.9, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 13 points, or 0.07%, lower at 17,662.15.
State Bank of India, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Power Grid of India Ltd., UltraTech Cement Ltd., and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. were the top gainers in the gauge.
Whereas, Bajaj Finance Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Britannia Industries Ltd., and HDFC Life Insurance Co. were the top losers amongst the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
The broader market indices traded higher, outperforming their larger peers; S&P BSE MidCap was up 1.47%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap was higher by 2.21%.
Sixteen out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced, while four declined in trade.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bulls. About 2,439 stocks rose, 1,057 declined, and 129 remained unchanged on the BSE.