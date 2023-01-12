Sensex, Nifty End Lower Led By Energy Stocks: Market Wrap
The Indian benchmark indices closed marginally lower after remaining under pressure through Thursday as market participants turned cautious ahead of India's retail inflation.
The S&P BSE Sensex ended 148 points, or 0.25%, lower at 59,958.03, while the NSE Nifty eased 38 points, or 0.21%, to end at 17,858.20.
SBI Life Insurance Co., Ultratech Cement Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Larsen and Toubro Ltd. and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. were the top gainers amongst the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
Whereas, Divi's Laboratories Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., BPCL Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd. and Tata Motors Ltd. were the top losers in the gauge.
The broader market indices were trading lower; S&P BSE MidCap was down 0.24%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap was lower by 0.02%.
Ten out of the 19 sectoral indices compiled by the BSE advanced, while nine declined.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bears. About 1,616 stocks rose, 1,878 declined, and 158 remained unchanged on the BSE.