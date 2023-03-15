Sensex, Nifty Close At Five-Month Low As Financials Decline: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices declined for the fifth straight day to end at their lowest since October, after witnessing a selloff in financial and banking stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex declined the most since Oct. 13, 2022, while the NSE Nifty 50 closed below the 17,000 level for the first time since Oct. 11, 2022.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 344 points, or 0.59%, lower at 57,555.90, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 71 points, or 0.42%, lower at 16,972.15.