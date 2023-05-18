Sensex, Nifty End Lower For Third Straight Day; Realty, Power, Oil Stocks Decline: Market Wrap
The S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.21% to close at 61,431.74, while the Nifty 50 declined 0.26% to end at 18,134.50.
Indian equity benchmarks closed lower on Thursday for the third straight day, led by declines in realty, services, power, oil and gas stocks.
The S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.21% to close at 61,431.74, while the Nifty 50 declined 0.26% to end at 18,134.50.
Hindustan Unilever Ltd., ITC Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., and State Bank of India weighed on the Nifty 50.
While, Bharti Airtel Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd. and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. were among the gainers in the index.
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd., Divi's Laboratories Ltd., ITC Ltd., State Bank of India and Titan Co. were the top losers of the index in percentage terms.
The broader market indices ended low; BSE MidCap declined 0.67% and BSE SmallCap fell 0.26%.
Eighteen of the 20 BSE indices declined, with BSE Realty falling over 2% and falling the most among all the indices.
Market breadth was inclined towards the bears. About 1,568 stocks advanced, 1,914 declined and 124 remained unchanged.