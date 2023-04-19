Sensex, Nifty End Lower For The Third Straight Day: Market Wrap
The Sensex closed 159 points, or 0.27%, lower at 59,567.80, while the Nifty 50 declined 41 points, or 0.23%, to end at 17,618.75.
India's benchmark stock indices ended lower for the third straight day on Wednesday, even as I.T., media, and PSU banking stocks declined the most.
European markets, along with U.S. equity futures, retreated. The Stoxx Europe 600 index slipped 0.4%, led by declines in the technology sector. ASML Holding NV dropped more than 3% after the Dutch chip maker’s earnings report raised concerns about the demand outlook. Investors will be monitoring price data from the euro area that will determine the European Central Bank’s monetary policy path.
Contracts on the rate-sensitive Nasdaq 100 fell about 0.7%, while those on the S&P 500 were down 0.5% ahead of the next batch of earnings reports by US banks.
IndusInd Bank Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and HCL Technologies Ltd. were the top laggards among the Nifty 50 constituents.
Whereas, Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd. were the top gainers in the index.
All the Adani Group companies, with the exception of Adani Wilmar Ltd. and Adani Enterprises Ltd., ended lower on Wednesday.
The broader market indices ended mixed, with the S&P BSE MidCap ending 0.18% lower and the S&P BSE SmallCap closing 0.12% down on Wednesday.
Fourteen out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE declined, with S&P BSE Information Technology, S&P BSE Power, and S&P BSE Teck falling the most.
The market's breadth was almost split between buyers and sellers. About 1,818 stocks rose, 1,694 declined, and 122 remained unchanged on the BSE.
