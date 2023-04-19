Sensex, Nifty End Lower For The Third Straight Day: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices ended lower for the third straight day on Wednesday, even as I.T., media, and PSU banking stocks declined the most.

European markets, along with U.S. equity futures, retreated. The Stoxx Europe 600 index slipped 0.4%, led by declines in the technology sector. ASML Holding NV dropped more than 3% after the Dutch chip maker’s earnings report raised concerns about the demand outlook. Investors will be monitoring price data from the euro area that will determine the European Central Bank’s monetary policy path.

Contracts on the rate-sensitive Nasdaq 100 fell about 0.7%, while those on the S&P 500 were down 0.5% ahead of the next batch of earnings reports by US banks.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 159 points, or 0.27%, lower at 59,567.80, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 41 points, or 0.23%, to end at 17,618.75.