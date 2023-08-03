Sensex, Nifty End Lower For The Third Straight Day; ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank Drag: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices ended lower for the third straight day on Thursday, while the yield on 10-year government bonds rose to an over three-month high and the rupee weakened.

The pharmaceutical and media sectors advanced, while realty and banks were under pressure. The indices fell to their lowest level in a month during intraday trade, with the Sensex slipping below the 65,000 mark and the Nifty falling below the 19,300 level. However, Nifty Pharma surged 2.07% to a record high of 15,253.20.

Globally, stocks deepened a slump, unravelling more of this year’s high-powered rally as treasuries added to their decline. Investors braced for another interest rate increase from the Bank of England later on Thursday.

European stocks fell 1% as they headed for their steepest three-day retreat since March. U.S. contracts signalled further weakness after the worst session in three months for the S&P 500. Asian shares also dropped for a third day.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 542 points, or 0.82%, lower at 65,240.68, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 145 points, or 0.74%, to end at 19,381.65.