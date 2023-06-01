Sensex, Nifty End Lower For The Second Straight Day: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices ended down for the second straight day on Thursday, dragged down by losses in private banks and non-banking financial stocks including Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., and ICICI Bank Ltd.

European stocks climbed after three days of declines, while US futures fluctuated after the House passed a deal to avert a US default and Federal Reserve officials hinted at a pause in interest-rate hikes. Miners and media companies led gains in the Stoxx Europe 600 index.

Passage of the debt ceiling deal struck by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden means the bill will be sent to the Senate days before the June 5 default deadline.

The advance in European stocks echoed a move higher in Asia, where markets got an initial boost from some encouraging economic data out of China.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 194 points, or 0.31%, lower at 62,428.54, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 47 points, or 0.25%, to end at 18,487.75.