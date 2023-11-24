Sensex, Nifty End Lower For Second Day As TCS, Infosys Drag: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices ended lower for the second consecutive day on Friday, led by losses in Tata Consultancy Service Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and ITC Ltd.

However, on a weekly basis, the headline indices gained for the fourth week, the longest stretch of gains since July 21.

Pharma and healthcare sectors advanced, but information technology was under pressure.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 48 points, or 0.07%, lower at 65,970.04, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 7 points, or 0.04%, to end at 19,794.70.