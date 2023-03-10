Sensex, Nifty End Lower For Second Day As PSUs, Banks And Financials Drag: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices declined for the second day in a row to close at their lowest in over two weeks since Feb. 22, tracking weak global cues.

On a weekly basis, the headline indices declined following a week of gains.

Asian markets tumbled and treasuries rallied as worries about the health of the U.S. banking system caused a sharp selloff in global markets.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 671 points, or 1.12%, lower at 59,135.13, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 177 points, or 1%, to end at 17,412.90.