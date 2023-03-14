Sensex, Nifty End Lower For Fourth Straight Day; Banks, I.T. Stocks Slide: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices ended lower for the fourth straight day after a volatile session on Tuesday, led by losses in bank and I.T. stocks.

The headline indices ended at their lowest levels since October 2022, with the NSE Nifty 50 declining the most since Oct. 13 and the S&P BSE Sensex closing at the lowest since Oct. 13.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 338 points, or 0.58%, lower at 57,900.19, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 111 points, or 0.65%, lower at 17,043.30.