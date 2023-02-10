Sensex, Nifty End Lower Dragged By Metal, FMCG And I.T. Stocks: Market Wrap

Indian equity benchmarks ended Friday lower after a rangebound day of trading, following weak global cues and MSCI rejig of Adani Group stocks weighing on its indexes.

Asian markets declined and stocks in Europe slid in the wake of a treasuries sell-off, as the prospect of higher interest rates continued to mount on the back of the Federal Reserve’s battle against inflation.

Futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 fluctuated after Thursday’s retreat on Wall Street.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 124 points lower, or 0.20%, at 60,682.70, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 37 points, or 0.21%, to end at 17,856.50.