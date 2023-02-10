Sensex, Nifty End Lower Dragged By Metal, FMCG And I.T. Stocks: Market Wrap
Indian equity benchmarks ended Friday lower after a rangebound day of trading, following weak global cues and MSCI rejig of Adani Group stocks weighing on its indexes.
Asian markets declined and stocks in Europe slid in the wake of a treasuries sell-off, as the prospect of higher interest rates continued to mount on the back of the Federal Reserve’s battle against inflation.
Futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 fluctuated after Thursday’s retreat on Wall Street.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 124 points lower, or 0.20%, at 60,682.70, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 37 points, or 0.21%, to end at 17,856.50.
Tata Motors Ltd., UPL Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Hero MotoCorp Ltd., and Larsen and Toubro Ltd. were the top gainers in the gauge.
Adani Enterprises Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd. and Coal India Ltd. were the top losers among the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
The broader market indices ended higher; the S&P BSE MidCap was up 0.04%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap gained 0.48%.
Nine out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. declined, while 10 advanced in trade.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of bulls. About 1,874 stocks rose, 1,585 declined, and 150 remained unchanged on the BSE.
After rising on a positive budget last week, the benchmarks ended the volatile week mixed as Adani Group stocks extended their decline.
Sensex was down 0.26% and Nifty was higher by 0.01% this week. The indices rose by 2.55% and 1.42%, respectively, last week.
Broader markets outperformed their larger peers this week and metals declined led by the fall in Adani stocks.
Nifty Realty, Midcap 100, Media, Smallcap 100 and Pharma indices gained more than 1% this week.
On the other hand, Nifty Metal, FMCG and Auto declined more than 1% this week.
Disclaimer: Adani Enterprises is in the process of acquiring a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.