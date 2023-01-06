Sensex, Nifty End Lower Dragged By I.T., Metal And Bank Stocks: Market Wrap

India's benchmark indices ended lower for the third day in a row on Friday dragged by a decline in I.T., metal and banking stocks.

On a weekly basis, the indices fell by more than 1% in the first week of 2023.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 453 points or 0.75% down at 59,900.37, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 133 points or 0.74% lower at 17,859.45.