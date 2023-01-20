Sensex, Nifty End Lower Dragged By FMCG Stocks: Market Wrap

India's benchmark indices ended lower during the final minutes of trade after largely remaining rangebound through the day on Friday.

However, the indices continued their weekly winning streak for the second consecutive week.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 237 points, or 0.39%, lower at 60,621.77 while the NSE Nifty 50 eased 80 points, or 0.44%, to end at 18,025.65.