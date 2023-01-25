Sensex, Nifty End Lower Dragged By Banks, Financials Stocks: Market Wrap

India's benchmark indices ended lower on Wednesday, tracking weak global cues.

Globally, equity markets slipped after tech giant Microsoft Corp. and a slew of other major firms forecast slowing earnings. Also, the lackluster U.S. business activity data reminded investors of the likelihood of a recession in the world’s biggest economy.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 774 points or 1.27% lower at 60,205.06, while the NSE Nifty 50 eased 226 points or 1.25% to end at 17,891.95.