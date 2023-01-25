Sensex, Nifty End Lower Dragged By Banks, Financials Stocks: Market Wrap
India's benchmark indices ended lower on Wednesday, tracking weak global cues.
Globally, equity markets slipped after tech giant Microsoft Corp. and a slew of other major firms forecast slowing earnings. Also, the lackluster U.S. business activity data reminded investors of the likelihood of a recession in the world’s biggest economy.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 774 points or 1.27% lower at 60,205.06, while the NSE Nifty 50 eased 226 points or 1.25% to end at 17,891.95.
Bajaj Auto Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Britannia Industries Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd. and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. were the top gainers in the gauge.
Whereas, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., State Bank of India, IndusInd Bank Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd. and HDFC Ltd. were the top losers amongst the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
The broader market indices were trading lower, with the S&P BSE MidCap falling 1.52% and the S&P BSE SmallCap easing 0.94%.
All the 20 sectors compiled by BSE declined, except only S&P BSE Metals advanced in trade.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bears. About 1,136 stocks rose, 2,378 declined, 132 remained unchanged on the BSE.