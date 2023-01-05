Sensex, Nifty End Lower Dragged By Banking, Financial And I.T. Stocks: Market Wrap
Sensex ended 0.5% lower at 60,353.27, while the Nifty 50 closed 0.28% lower at 17,992.15.
Indian stock benchmarks ended lower on Thursday, dragged by declines in banking, financial, and IT stocks.
The S&P BSE Sensex ended 0.5% lower at 60,353.27, while the Nifty 50 closed 0.28% lower at 17,992.15. Of the Nifty 50 constituents, 33 advanced, while 17 declined.
Bajaj Finance Ltd., Bajaj Finserv Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Titan Co. and Infosys Ltd. were the top losers of the index, while Hero MotoCorp Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd., Cipla Ltd., NTPC Ltd., and ITC Ltd. were the top gainers.
The broader markets outperformed its larger peers, with BSE MidCap gaining 0.33%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap was flat.
Thirteen out of the 19 sectoral indices compiled by the BSE advanced, while six declined in trade.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bears. About 1,703 rose, 1,769 declined, and 154 remained unchanged.