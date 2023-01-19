Sensex, Nifty End Lower Dragged By Auto And Bank Stocks: Market Wrap

The Indian benchmark indices snapped their two-day rally to close lower in trade on Thursday.

The indices were trading lower through the day as the BSE Sensex declined below the 61,000 level.

The S&P BSE Sensex ended 187 points down, or 0.31%, at 60,858.43, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 58 points, or 0.32%, to close at 18,107.85.