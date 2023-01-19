Sensex, Nifty End Lower Dragged By Auto And Bank Stocks: Market Wrap
The Indian benchmark indices snapped their two-day rally to close lower in trade on Thursday.
The indices were trading lower through the day as the BSE Sensex declined below the 61,000 level.
The S&P BSE Sensex ended 187 points down, or 0.31%, at 60,858.43, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 58 points, or 0.32%, to close at 18,107.85.
Coal India Ltd., UPL Ltd., ONGC Ltd., BPCL Ltd., and Tata Steel Ltd. were the top gainers among the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
Adani Enterprises Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd. and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. were the top losers in the gauge.
The broader market indices were trading lower. The S&P BSE MidCap was down 0.06%, whereas the S&P BSE SmallCap declined 0.24%.
Twelve out of the 19 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. declined, while seven advanced in trade.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of bears. About 1,591 rose, 1,914 declined, and 121 remained unchanged on the BSE.