Sensex, Nifty End Lower As Oil And Gas, Financial Stocks Decline: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices ended lower after a volatile session on Monday, led by a decline in oil and gas, financials, and banking stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex ended 311 points, or 0.51%, lower at 60,691.54, while the NSE Nifty 50 Index declined 100 points, or 0.56%, to end at 17,844.60.

The U.S. equity index futures and Treasury futures were lower, as investors assessed hawkish comments by Federal Reserve officials. Trading volumes were thin amid a U.S. holiday.