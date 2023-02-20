Sensex, Nifty End Lower As Oil And Gas, Financial Stocks Decline: Market Wrap
Sensex ended 0.51% lower at 60,691.54, while the Nifty 50 Index declined 0.56% to end at 17,844.60.
India's benchmark stock indices ended lower after a volatile session on Monday, led by a decline in oil and gas, financials, and banking stocks.
The S&P BSE Sensex ended 311 points, or 0.51%, lower at 60,691.54, while the NSE Nifty 50 Index declined 100 points, or 0.56%, to end at 17,844.60.
The U.S. equity index futures and Treasury futures were lower, as investors assessed hawkish comments by Federal Reserve officials. Trading volumes were thin amid a U.S. holiday.
Divi's Laboratories Ltd., UltraTech Cement Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd. , and Power Grid Corp. were the top gainers in the gauge.
Adani Enterprises Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Britannia Industries Ltd., UPL Ltd., BPCL Ltd. and State Bank of India were the top losers among the Nifty constituents.
The broader market indices ended marginally lower, with the S&P BSE MidCap easing 0.12% and the S&P BSE SmallCap falling 0.16% at the close of the market.
Fifteen out of the 20 sectors compiled by the BSE Ltd. declined, while five sectors advanced in trade.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bears. About 1,398 stocks rose, 2,176 declined, and 164 remained unchanged on the BSE.
