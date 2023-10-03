Sensex, Nifty End Lower As HDFC Bank, Reliance Drag: Market Wrap
The Sensex closed 316 points, or 0.48%, lower at 65,512.10, while the Nifty 50 fell 110 points, or 0.56%, to end at 19,528.75.
India's benchmark stock indices closed lower on Tuesday, dragged by losses in index heavyweights HDFC Bank Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd.
Auto, oil & gas, and pharma sectors declined, while public sector banks and media advanced.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 316 points, or 0.48%, lower at 65,512.10, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 110 points, or 0.56%, to end at 19,528.75.
Europe’s Stoxx 600 turned positive after touching six-month lows, and index futures on the S&P 500 rose about 0.2%.
Asian stocks declined. Hong Kong shares underperformed the region, ending over 2% lower as trading resumed after a holiday. Other benchmark indices also declined, driving the MSCI Asia Pacific to the lowest since December. China is in the middle of a weeklong holiday.
Axis Bank Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Titan Co. and State Bank of India positively added to changes in the Nifty.
Whereas, HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., ITC Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. weighed on the index.
The broader market indices ended higher, with the S&P BSE MidCap gaining 0.09% and the S&P BSE SmallCap rising 0.61% at the close of the market on Tuesday.
Fifteen out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. declined, while five advanced. S&P BSE Auto and S&P BSE Oil & Gas fell the most.
The market breadth was split between buyers and sellers. About 1,915 stocks rose, 1,851 declined, and 190 remained unchanged on the BSE.