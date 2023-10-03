Sensex, Nifty End Lower As HDFC Bank, Reliance Drag: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices closed lower on Tuesday, dragged by losses in index heavyweights HDFC Bank Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd.

Auto, oil & gas, and pharma sectors declined, while public sector banks and media advanced.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 316 points, or 0.48%, lower at 65,512.10, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 110 points, or 0.56%, to end at 19,528.75.

Europe’s Stoxx 600 turned positive after touching six-month lows, and index futures on the S&P 500 rose about 0.2%.

Asian stocks declined. Hong Kong shares underperformed the region, ending over 2% lower as trading resumed after a holiday. Other benchmark indices also declined, driving the MSCI Asia Pacific to the lowest since December. China is in the middle of a weeklong holiday.