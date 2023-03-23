Sensex, Nifty End Lower As Fed Hike, Yellen Comments Rattle Markets: Market Wrap

Indian equity benchmarks swung between gains and losses amid volatility to end lower on Thursday. Banking stocks dragged the markets as weakness persisted following Wednesday's banking rout in the U.S. markets, triggered by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's comments.

U.S. traders got a double dose of stress on Wednesday following the Fed’s expected 25 basis point rate hike and Yellen telling lawmakers that the government wasn’t considering a “blanket” deposit insurance to stabilise the banking system.

Asian markets traded mixed, whereas European stocks fell as investors awaited key rate decisions in the region. U.S equity futures climbed, signaling a recovery following a tumultuous day of losses on Wall Street Wednesday.

"The domestic market attempted to recoup its initial losses with the help of favourable U.S. futures as the Fed hinted at its plan to pause rate hikes sooner. However, the recovery was short-lived due to a sluggish start in the European market led by a 50 bps hike by the Swiss National Bank," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 289 points down, or 0.50%, at 57,925.28, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 75 points lower, or 0.44%, at 17,076.90.