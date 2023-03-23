Sensex, Nifty End Lower As Fed Hike, Yellen Comments Rattle Markets: Market Wrap
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 0.50% down at 57,925.28, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 0.44% lower at 17,076.90.
Indian equity benchmarks swung between gains and losses amid volatility to end lower on Thursday. Banking stocks dragged the markets as weakness persisted following Wednesday's banking rout in the U.S. markets, triggered by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's comments.
U.S. traders got a double dose of stress on Wednesday following the Fed’s expected 25 basis point rate hike and Yellen telling lawmakers that the government wasn’t considering a “blanket” deposit insurance to stabilise the banking system.
Asian markets traded mixed, whereas European stocks fell as investors awaited key rate decisions in the region. U.S equity futures climbed, signaling a recovery following a tumultuous day of losses on Wall Street Wednesday.
"The domestic market attempted to recoup its initial losses with the help of favourable U.S. futures as the Fed hinted at its plan to pause rate hikes sooner. However, the recovery was short-lived due to a sluggish start in the European market led by a 50 bps hike by the Swiss National Bank," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 289 points down, or 0.50%, at 57,925.28, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 75 points lower, or 0.44%, at 17,076.90.
Reliance Industries Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., State Bank of India, ICICI Bank Ltd., HDFC Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., and Larsen and Toubro Ltd. were negatively contributing to the change in the Nifty 50 Index.
The broader market indices traded lower; S&P BSE MidCap was down 0.45% and the S&P BSE SmallCap was higher by 0.15%.
Eleven out of the 19 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. declined while eight sectors advanced in trade.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of sellers. About 1,446 stocks rose, 2,055 declined and 133 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Adani Transmission Ltd., Adani Green Energy Ltd., Adani Total Gas Ltd., NDTV Ltd., Adani Wilmar Ltd., and ACC Ltd. were among the top gainers among Adani Group stocks.
Disclaimer: Adani Enterprises is in the process of acquiring a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.