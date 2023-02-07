Sensex, Nifty End Lower Amid Volatility: Market Wrap

The Indian benchmark indices declined in trade on Tuesday after opening with slim gains amid volatility.

Adani Group stocks reversed losses and most of them were trading higher, with the exception of Adani Transmission Ltd., Adani Green Energy Ltd., Adani Power Ltd. and Adani Total Gas Ltd.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 221 points, or 0.37%, down at 60,286.04, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 43 points, or 0.24%, lower at 17,721.50 by end of trading hours.

A gauge of Asian stocks pared gains, trimming its losses from the biggest two-day drop in four months.

European stocks advanced and the U.S. equity futures fluctuated as investors await the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's commentary later on Tuesday evening, that may shape the central bank's rate path.

Stoxx Europe 600 was modestly higher as energy stocks outperformed. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts were about 0.1% lower.