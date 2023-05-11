Sensex, Nifty End Lower Amid Volatility As L&T, RIL Drag: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices ended lower, dragged by declines in Larsen & Toubro Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd.

U.S. equity futures ticked higher and European stocks rose as more investors said the Federal Reserve is likely to pause interest-rate hikes on the back of cooling inflation data. Contracts on the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 advanced by about 0.3%.

Investors have more market-moving events to contend with on Thursday, with the Bank of England expected to tighten policy for a 12th consecutive meeting, hiking its key rate by a further 25 basis points to the highest since 2008. Later in the day, U.S. initial jobless claims and producer prices data will provide the latest snapshot of the state of the economy.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 36 points, or 0.06%, higher at 61,904.52, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 18 points, or 0.10%, to end at 18,297.