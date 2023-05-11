Sensex, Nifty End Lower Amid Volatility As L&T, RIL Drag: Market Wrap
The Sensex closed 36 points, or 0.06%, higher at 61,904.52, while the Nifty 50 declined 18 points, or 0.10%, to end at 18,297.
India's benchmark stock indices ended lower, dragged by declines in Larsen & Toubro Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd.
U.S. equity futures ticked higher and European stocks rose as more investors said the Federal Reserve is likely to pause interest-rate hikes on the back of cooling inflation data. Contracts on the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 advanced by about 0.3%.
Investors have more market-moving events to contend with on Thursday, with the Bank of England expected to tighten policy for a 12th consecutive meeting, hiking its key rate by a further 25 basis points to the highest since 2008. Later in the day, U.S. initial jobless claims and producer prices data will provide the latest snapshot of the state of the economy.
Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Asain Paints Ltd., HDFC Ltd., Adani Enterprises Ltd., and ICICI Bank Ltd. were among the top gainers in the Nifty 50.
Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Relaince Industries Ltd., ITC Ltd., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., and Infosys Ltd. weighed on the index.
The broader market indices outperformed its larger peers, with the S&P BSE MidCap gaining 0.36% and the S&P BSE SmallCap rising 0.68% at the close of the market on Thursday.
Six out of the 20 sectors compiled by the BSE declined, while 14 advanced in trade.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 2,045 stocks rose, 1,437 declined, and 150 remained unchanged on the BSE.