Sensex, Nifty End Lower After Two Weeks Of Gains: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices closed lower on Friday, dragged by losses in ITC Ltd. and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. On a weekly basis, the headline indices snapped two weeks of gains.

Realty, consumer durables and energy sectors declined, while private banks gained.

"The U.S. 10-year yield hovering around 5% continues to be a headwind for equity markets. The volatile situation in West Asia, though being largely ignored by the market now, can pose additional near-term challenges. FPIs are likely to remain sellers, putting pressure on banking stocks, which constitute the majority of their AUM. This provides an opportunity for domestic investors to buy these stocks, which are available at fair valuations," said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services Ltd.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 231.62 points, or 0.35%, lower at 65,397.62, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 82.05 points, or 0.42%, to end at 19,542.65.

Equities fell as investors responded to the threat of a weekend escalation in the Middle East conflict, driving oil and gold higher.

Europe’s Stoxx 600 slumped 0.6% to a seven-month low, while Asian stocks headed for their biggest weekly drop in two months. U.S. equity futures steadied. Benchmarks in Australia, Japan, China, Hong Kong and South Korea slipped.