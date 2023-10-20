Sensex, Nifty End Lower After Two Weeks Of Gains: Market Wrap
The Sensex closed 231.62 points, or 0.35%, lower at 65,397.62, while the Nifty 50 fell 82.05 points, or 0.42%, to end at 19,542.65
India's benchmark stock indices closed lower on Friday, dragged by losses in ITC Ltd. and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. On a weekly basis, the headline indices snapped two weeks of gains.
Realty, consumer durables and energy sectors declined, while private banks gained.
"The U.S. 10-year yield hovering around 5% continues to be a headwind for equity markets. The volatile situation in West Asia, though being largely ignored by the market now, can pose additional near-term challenges. FPIs are likely to remain sellers, putting pressure on banking stocks, which constitute the majority of their AUM. This provides an opportunity for domestic investors to buy these stocks, which are available at fair valuations," said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services Ltd.
Equities fell as investors responded to the threat of a weekend escalation in the Middle East conflict, driving oil and gold higher.
Europe’s Stoxx 600 slumped 0.6% to a seven-month low, while Asian stocks headed for their biggest weekly drop in two months. U.S. equity futures steadied. Benchmarks in Australia, Japan, China, Hong Kong and South Korea slipped.
HDFC Bank Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., NTPC Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. positively contributed to changes in the Nifty.
Axis Bank Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., ITC Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd. and State Bank of India weighed on the index.
The broader market indices underperformed their larger peers, with the S&P BSE MidCap falling 1.02% and the S&P BSE SmallCap declining 0.76% by close of trade on Friday.
Twelve out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE declined, while eight sectors advanced. S&P BSE Oil & Gas, S&P BSE Consumer Durables, and S&P BSE Metal fell the most.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of sellers. About 1,382 stocks rose, 2,322 declined, while 132 remained unchanged on the BSE.
The indices snapped two weeks of advance this Friday. The S&P BSE Sensex fell 1.34% and NSE Nifty 50 was lower by 1.06% this week.
Last week, the headline indices rose for the second week as the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 0.44% and NSE Nifty 50 was higher by 0.50%.
Sectorally, Nifty Realty and Nifty Metal fell the most this week, whereas Nifty Auto declined.