Sensex, Nifty End Little Changed: Market Wrap

The Indian benchmark indices ended flat following a volatile session on Wednesday as selling in the FMCG and pharma sectors offset the impact of gains in banking and financials.

Market participants await the release of domestic and U.S. consumer price data this week, to gauge cues on the central banks' interest rate-hike plans.

The S&P BSE Sensex ended 10 points, or 0.02%, lower at 60,105.50, while the NSE Nifty 50 lost 19 points, or 0.1%, to end at 17,895.70.