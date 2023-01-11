Sensex, Nifty End Little Changed: Market Wrap
Sensex ended 10 points, or 0.02%, lower at 60,105.50, while the Nifty 50 lost 19 points, or 0.1%, to end at 17,895.70.
The Indian benchmark indices ended flat following a volatile session on Wednesday as selling in the FMCG and pharma sectors offset the impact of gains in banking and financials.
Market participants await the release of domestic and U.S. consumer price data this week, to gauge cues on the central banks' interest rate-hike plans.
Hindalco Industries Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Ultratech Cement Ltd., BPCL Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. were the top gainers amongst the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
Whereas, Bharti Airtel Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Divi's Laboratories Ltd., Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., and Coal India Ltd. were the top losers in the gauge.
The broader market indices were mixed, with the BSE MidCap ending 0.27% lower and the BSE SmallCap closing 0.02% higher.
Twelve out of the 19 sectoral indices compiled by the BSE Ltd. declined, while seven advanced.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bulls. About 1,866 rose, 1,627 declined, 148 remained unchanged on the BSE.