Sensex, Nifty End Higher: Market Wrap
The BSE Sensex closed 0.94% higher at 60,655.72, while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 0.89% to 18,053.30 by end of trading hours.
The Indian benchmark indices continued trading higher through Tuesday after opening with steady gains.
Asian stocks ended mixed in trade, whereas European equities and U.S. stock-index futures fell as investors focused on earnings reports from Wall Street banks.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 563 points higher, or 0.94%, at 60,655.72, while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 159 points, or 0.89%, to 18,053.30 by end of trading hours.
Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., HDFC Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., and HDFC Bank Ltd. were the top gainers among the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
State Bank of India, Bajaj Finserv Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd., Wipro Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., and Bajaj Finance Ltd. were the top losers in the gauge.
The broader market indices underperformed their larger peers; the S&P BSE MidCap was down 0.06%, whereas the S&P BSE SmallCap declined 0.13%.
Seventeen out of the 20 sectoral indices compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced, while BSE Healthcare, BSE Consumer Durables and BSE Services declined.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of bears. About 1,714 stocks rose, 1,787 declined, and 143 remained unchanged on the BSE.