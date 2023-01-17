Sensex, Nifty End Higher: Market Wrap

The Indian benchmark indices continued trading higher through Tuesday after opening with steady gains.

Asian stocks ended mixed in trade, whereas European equities and U.S. stock-index futures fell as investors focused on earnings reports from Wall Street banks.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 563 points higher, or 0.94%, at 60,655.72, while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 159 points, or 0.89%, to 18,053.30 by end of trading hours.