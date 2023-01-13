Sensex, Nifty End Higher Led By Metal, I.T., Bank, Financial Stocks: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices reversed earlier losses to end higher on Friday, tracking a firm global market as softer U.S. core inflation built hopes for a slower pace of rate hikes.

The headline indices clocked gains in the second week after having declined in the first week of 2023.

The S&P BSE Sensex ended with 303 points, or 0.51%, gains at 60,261.18 while the NSE Nifty 50 closed 98 points, or 0.55%, higher at 17,956.60.